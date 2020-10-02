Sign up
Photo 514
Dog-fennel in bloom...
I waited all summer to see this and I was delighted to find these tiny little blossoms. From those feathery stems to those little nubs, this is the result. More pics to come! The first pic I posted of dog-fennel is here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2020-08-10
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-02
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
365 Main Album
Tags
white
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
dog-fennel
