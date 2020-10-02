Previous
Dog-fennel in bloom... by marlboromaam
Photo 514

Dog-fennel in bloom...

I waited all summer to see this and I was delighted to find these tiny little blossoms. From those feathery stems to those little nubs, this is the result. More pics to come! The first pic I posted of dog-fennel is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2020-08-10

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-02
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details

