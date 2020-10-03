Previous
"You got me dangling on a string"... by marlboromaam
Photo 515

"You got me dangling on a string"...

But the Chairmen of the Board sings it best! Enjoy! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGED_6WIsps

Straight out of the camera - no fixes. =)

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-03
marlboromaam

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@sdutoit You are sweet, Sylvia! Thank you!
October 3rd, 2020  
Leslie ace
Strong web string excellent find and looks like nine years ago was a good day.
October 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@lesip Thank you very much, Leslie! Much better days back then. No "new normal" like today. =)
October 3rd, 2020  
Leslie ace
@marlboromaam so true
October 3rd, 2020  
