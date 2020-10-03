Sign up
Photo 515
"You got me dangling on a string"...
But the Chairmen of the Board sings it best! Enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGED_6WIsps
Straight out of the camera - no fixes. =)
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-10-03
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
leaf
dangling
Sylvia du Toit
October 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@sdutoit
You are sweet, Sylvia! Thank you!
October 3rd, 2020
Leslie
ace
Strong web string excellent find and looks like nine years ago was a good day.
October 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@lesip
Thank you very much, Leslie! Much better days back then. No "new normal" like today. =)
October 3rd, 2020
Leslie
ace
@marlboromaam
so true
October 3rd, 2020
