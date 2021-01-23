Cirsium horridulum or common names are Common Yellow Thistle, Purple Thistle, Bristle Thistle, and Horrid Thistle. 365 has taught me to never take a weed for granted, and my 365 friends from nine years ago - asked me so many questions about what I posted back then - that I learned to research what my finds were before I posted. So, it's a habit now. I have a series of shots I want to post in the next few days of this dangerous beauty - with its colorful purple spines and white hair. More info on this plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=259