Dangerous beauty... by marlboromaam
Photo 627

Dangerous beauty...

Cirsium horridulum or common names are Common Yellow Thistle, Purple Thistle, Bristle Thistle, and Horrid Thistle. 365 has taught me to never take a weed for granted, and my 365 friends from nine years ago - asked me so many questions about what I posted back then - that I learned to research what my finds were before I posted. So, it's a habit now. I have a series of shots I want to post in the next few days of this dangerous beauty - with its colorful purple spines and white hair. More info on this plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=259

Nine years ago today - Thoughts from Cloe - SSC Day 7 - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-22
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

