Photo 678
The light between the trees...
Nothing exciting, but I love the light. =)
Nine years ago today - was one of my best -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-15
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Tags
light
sunlight
trees
spring
