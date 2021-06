I always catch their scent before I see them. Native plant to the Carolinas and Georgia, Passiflora incarnata, more commonly known as Passionflower or Maypop. I really have no idea how many hybrids have been created from it, but there are a few. More detailed info on this heavenly scented wildflower vine here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1035 We also have a wild "yellow" variety native to the Carolinas and Georgia, but I have never seen one. Passiflora lutea - Info on that here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1036 Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-05