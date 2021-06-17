Previous
Next
A NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine... by marlboromaam
Photo 772

A NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine...

The first ever issue of Dragons Domain! LOL! Dragons do read, ya know?!!! Was a fun thing to create this cover. Would anyone be interested in a magazine cover challenge? Just one rule - NOT-FOR-REGULAR PEOPLE. Standard letter size (8.5 x 11). If so, I'll post the thread. But if there is NO interest, there's no point. Was fun! Just check out those dragon teasers and get a chuckle or two!

Just think of all the magazines your imagination could cover! The dwarves or elves from Lord of the Rings, the monkeys from the Jungle Book, the rabbits in the warren from Watership Down, the dragon riders of Pern and I could just go on and on with a thousand fantasy magazine covers. What fun! Any takers??? I'm game!

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-17
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh....will get my dragons a subscription right away.....
June 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@cutekitty Ha ha! Thank you very much, Kitty. =)
June 16th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh oh where is the link to subscribe??? that could be a fun new challenge too
June 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@koalagardens LOL! Thank you very much! So you're game then? Yes?
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise