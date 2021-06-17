A NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine...

The first ever issue of Dragons Domain! LOL! Dragons do read, ya know?!!! Was a fun thing to create this cover. Would anyone be interested in a magazine cover challenge? Just one rule - NOT-FOR-REGULAR PEOPLE. Standard letter size (8.5 x 11). If so, I'll post the thread. But if there is NO interest, there's no point. Was fun! Just check out those dragon teasers and get a chuckle or two!
Just think of all the magazines your imagination could cover! The dwarves or elves from Lord of the Rings, the monkeys from the Jungle Book, the rabbits in the warren from Watership Down, the dragon riders of Pern and I could just go on and on with a thousand fantasy magazine covers. What fun! Any takers??? I'm game!