Photo 1067
Bittercress on canvas...
Shot earlier this month and rendered in Pixel Bender with Photoshop texture.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3663
photos
137
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
4th March 2022 10:40am
Tags
white
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
bittercress
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-texture
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty shot and a lovely effect.
March 21st, 2022
sarah
ace
what a very cool effect
March 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn!
@samae
Thank you, Sarah!
March 21st, 2022
@samae Thank you, Sarah!