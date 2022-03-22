Previous
Bittercress on canvas... by marlboromaam
Photo 1067

Bittercress on canvas...

Shot earlier this month and rendered in Pixel Bender with Photoshop texture.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty shot and a lovely effect.
March 21st, 2022  
sarah ace
what a very cool effect
March 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn!

@samae Thank you, Sarah!
March 21st, 2022  
