Lazula bulbosa in color... by marlboromaam
Photo 1069

Lazula bulbosa in color...

Early spring bloomer. More info on this wild grass here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Corinne C
Magnificent shot. I love the light!
March 23rd, 2022  
Corinne
A dreamy ambiance
March 23rd, 2022  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne!

@cocobella Thank you very much, Corinne!
March 23rd, 2022  
Bucktree
I like how the subject just pops out. Great bokeh.
March 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful light.
March 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Very nice light on the grass.
March 23rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon
Great light and tones
March 23rd, 2022  
MamaBec
Great capture- - wonder where the spider is hiding!
March 23rd, 2022  
Milanie
Pretty lighting
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
