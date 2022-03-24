Sign up
Photo 1069
Lazula bulbosa in color...
Early spring bloomer. More info on this wild grass here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256
24th March 2022
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3669
photos
137
followers
97
following
Views
10
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
wild-grass
,
lazula-bulbosa
Corinne C
ace
Magnificent shot. I love the light!
March 23rd, 2022
Corinne
ace
A dreamy ambiance
March 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne!
@cocobella
Thank you very much, Corinne!
March 23rd, 2022
Bucktree
I like how the subject just pops out. Great bokeh.
March 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful light.
March 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice light on the grass.
March 23rd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Great light and tones
March 23rd, 2022
MamaBec
ace
Great capture- - wonder where the spider is hiding!
March 23rd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Pretty lighting
March 23rd, 2022
@cocobella Thank you very much, Corinne!