Spring green... by marlboromaam
Spring green...

Shot 3/18. Looks at all those green weeds with tiny wildflowers and wild grasses to shoot... and I did. =)
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sporing is in the air, lovely sunlight and springs brings back all the colors, Nice shot.
March 31st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nice sunlight through those trees - pretty spot
March 31st, 2022  
