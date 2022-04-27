Previous
Late morning moon... by marlboromaam
Photo 1103

Late morning moon...

Shot 4/15. Yeah, I'm a little behind with my pics and uploads since I quit using six albums.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details

KWind ace
Lovely! Great focus!
April 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
@kwind Thank you!
April 26th, 2022  
Pat Thacker
Oh wow, such detail, I love it!
April 26th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
love a mid morning moon
April 27th, 2022  
