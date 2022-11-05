Previous
Mum's the word... by marlboromaam
Photo 1295

Mum's the word...

Phone shot.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful mums.
November 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
November 4th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely fill the frame shot.
November 4th, 2022  
Tim L ace
A tradition here for Toussaint ( All Saints Day), the cemeteries will be full of them. These are a lovely exuberant yellow.
November 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2022  
