Photo 1317
A little backlight...
On the mockernut leaves.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4506
photos
137
followers
137
following
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
gold
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
backlight
,
mockernut-tree
Christine Sztukowski
Love the lighting
November 26th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The light gives a golden glow.
November 26th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful glow!
November 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@homeschoolmom
Thank you, Lisa.
November 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the backlighting
November 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
November 26th, 2022
365 Project
close
