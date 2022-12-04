Previous
Passing reflections... by marlboromaam
Passing reflections...

Taken with my phone from that little black car in the back of the line. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Cathy Donohoue ace
I really enjoy the reflections.
December 3rd, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Neat shot, well spotted.
December 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
@cdonohoue Thanks, Cathy.

@mccarth1 Thanks, Kerry.
December 3rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous reflections!
December 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thanks, Kathy. =)
December 3rd, 2022  
