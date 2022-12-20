Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1340
Delighted to see red...
This little eastern red oak, sheltered in the woods, was displaying a lovely shade of red. Shot 12/4.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4554
photos
139
followers
139
following
367% complete
View this month »
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Latest from all albums
1337
983
984
1338
985
1339
1340
986
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
oak
,
eastern-red-oak
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely greens and reds.
December 19th, 2022
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice shot
December 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close