In full bloom... by marlboromaam
In full bloom...

Known as Eastern Red Maple, Red Bud Maple and Swamp Maple. It's usually the first tree to bloom in early spring here in South Carolina. More info on this native tree here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=14
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Renee Salamon
What an unusual looking blossom
March 9th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
You have maple trees in full bloom, we have a winter weather travel advisory for tomorrow. Isn't nature fascinating?
Love the architectural shapes of these blooms against the blue sky.
March 9th, 2023  
Bucktree
Lovely capture and frame filler. The blossoms look beautiful against the blue sky.
March 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
full bloom looks good mags
March 9th, 2023  
