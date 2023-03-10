Sign up
Photo 1420
In full bloom...
Known as Eastern Red Maple, Red Bud Maple and Swamp Maple. It's usually the first tree to bloom in early spring here in South Carolina. More info on this native tree here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=14
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4738
photos
144
followers
120
following
389% complete
View this month »
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
Latest from all albums
318
1418
1064
319
1419
1065
1420
1066
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
blooms
,
blue
,
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
blue-sky
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
red-bud-maple
,
eastern-red-maple
,
swamp-maple
,
acer-rubrum
Renee Salamon
ace
What an unusual looking blossom
March 9th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
You have maple trees in full bloom, we have a winter weather travel advisory for tomorrow. Isn't nature fascinating?
Love the architectural shapes of these blooms against the blue sky.
March 9th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and frame filler. The blossoms look beautiful against the blue sky.
March 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
full bloom looks good mags
March 9th, 2023
