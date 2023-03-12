Today's pollen count = 10.1...

What does that mean? It means 10.1 grains of pollen per cubic meter of the air. I've been sneezing my head off and poor Will has been sneezing too! Never knew a collie could have allergies. Hmmm? This is the blooms of the sweetgum trees and they are full of pollen, along with the pines right now. We're supposed to get rain tomorrow, so some relief to come. On the other hand, there should be a bumper crop of spiky balls this year!
@wakelys Thank you, Susan! I know what you mean. Every macro I take has grains of pollen on it. LOL! Someone asked me what the white specks were the other day. They thought they were aphids.