Today's pollen count = 10.1...

What does that mean? It means 10.1 grains of pollen per cubic meter of the air. I've been sneezing my head off and poor Will has been sneezing too! Never knew a collie could have allergies. Hmmm? This is the blooms of the sweetgum trees and they are full of pollen, along with the pines right now. We're supposed to get rain tomorrow, so some relief to come. On the other hand, there should be a bumper crop of spiky balls this year!
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture. Love the combination color of blue and yellow. Our oak pollen hear is off the chart right now, right after suffering through the cedar pollen.
March 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely against the blue. Sneezy season for me now that the tree pollens are flying about.
March 11th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. Never know about the pollen count index. Who will issue such an index?
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you, David! Wishing you some rain to bring down some of the pollen.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan! I know what you mean. Every macro I take has grains of pollen on it. LOL! Someone asked me what the white specks were the other day. They thought they were aphids.
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you. A rotorod measures the pollen count. You can read more about it here - https://www.aprilaire.com/blog/local-pollen-count-measured-reliable/
March 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool capture hope your symptoms ease asap for you and dog too
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
March 11th, 2023  
