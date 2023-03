By Bob Lind - 1965 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4kZaXgCMoM WTH! A bit of whimsy for the song title and composite challenge. I rendered a photo of my woods in Photoshop's Surrealistic Low Contrast HDR filter, followed by the Magenta filter at 50 percent. The silhouetted young woman, butterflies and light effects were added with brushes in seven Photoshop layers with layer effects.