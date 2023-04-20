Previous
Quercus palustris catkins... by marlboromaam
Quercus palustris catkins...

Also known as Pin Oak. I never paid much attention to these catkins before this year. New leaves start out as pinkish red. Again, a little late uploading this one.
20th April 2023 20th Apr 23

@marlboromaam
Milanie ace
I really like the way you composed this and your dof
April 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you very much, Milanie.
April 19th, 2023  
