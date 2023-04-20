Sign up
Photo 1461
Quercus palustris catkins...
Also known as Pin Oak. I never paid much attention to these catkins before this year. New leaves start out as pinkish red. Again, a little late uploading this one.
20th April 2023
20th Apr 23
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4842
photos
143
followers
122
following
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
pink
,
spring
,
springtime
,
catkins
,
pin-oak
,
quercus-palustris
Milanie
ace
I really like the way you composed this and your dof
April 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you very much, Milanie.
April 19th, 2023
