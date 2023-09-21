Sign up
Previous
Photo 1615
Mowed...
Front and back! Took me a little over four hours on the lawn tractor. It would take me all week with a push mower. Ack!
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
4
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
16th September 2023 9:06pm
Tags
green
,
grass
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
lawn
,
summer
,
summertime
,
back-yard
,
lawn-tractor
,
on1-raw-2023
LManning (Laura)
That’s a lot of grass! But such a good feeling when it’s done.
I like your little tractor.
September 20th, 2023
Mags
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura. Yes, very satisfied when it's done.
September 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
It sure does feel good to have it done. You need an adult beverage to celebrate.
September 20th, 2023
Bucktree
You must be exhausted. That is quite a job. I do like your tractor.
September 20th, 2023
I like your little tractor.