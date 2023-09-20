Desmodium lineatum...

As an amateur naturalist, I used to pride myself on researching the little discoveries I found and learning all about them. Lately, I've been noticing there don't seem to be as many as there used to be. This is commonly known as Matted Tick-trefoil or Sand Tick-trefoil. One of four native varieties we have in South Carolina. Odd common names, but it's a lovely little wildflower with sticky stems and leaves. The seeds will attach themselves to your shoes or pants with tiny little hairs. We called those hitchhikers when I was a kid. More info on this little beauty here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3919
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.