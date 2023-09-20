Previous
Desmodium lineatum... by marlboromaam
Photo 1614

Desmodium lineatum...

As an amateur naturalist, I used to pride myself on researching the little discoveries I found and learning all about them. Lately, I've been noticing there don't seem to be as many as there used to be. This is commonly known as Matted Tick-trefoil or Sand Tick-trefoil. One of four native varieties we have in South Carolina. Odd common names, but it's a lovely little wildflower with sticky stems and leaves. The seeds will attach themselves to your shoes or pants with tiny little hairs. We called those hitchhikers when I was a kid. More info on this little beauty here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3919
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Ososki ace
Like the way you isolated the petals against the bokeh
September 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
@ososki Thank you, Bill.
September 19th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice focus
September 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely flower with great focus and bokeh.
September 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette Thanks, Danette.

@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.
September 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful pic! It seems that Spring is still there
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise