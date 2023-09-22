Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1616
Pin oak acorns...
The pin oak out front produced very few acorns this year. Probably too stressed from the heat and humidity this summer. I tried to get a good angle on these up in the tree. These look pretty good, but the rest of the few look very malformed.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5207
photos
141
followers
123
following
442% complete
View this month »
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
Latest from all albums
1613
1259
1614
1260
1615
1261
1616
1262
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
9th September 2023 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
acorn
,
pin-oak
,
pin-oak-acorns
,
on1-raw-2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
September 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
September 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, great close up Mags! Great clarity on the acorn
September 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great closeup capture and bokeh. I like the shape of those acorns.
September 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David. A couple of followers in England say their shape looks like a woman's bosom. LOL! They are very round compared to the water oak acorns which are longer and more narrow. But I like their shape best out of all the acorns around here. Too bad there isn't more of them this year.
September 21st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice capture
September 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David. A couple of followers in England say their shape looks like a woman's bosom. LOL! They are very round compared to the water oak acorns which are longer and more narrow. But I like their shape best out of all the acorns around here. Too bad there isn't more of them this year.