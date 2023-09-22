Previous
Pin oak acorns... by marlboromaam
Photo 1616

Pin oak acorns...

The pin oak out front produced very few acorns this year. Probably too stressed from the heat and humidity this summer. I tried to get a good angle on these up in the tree. These look pretty good, but the rest of the few look very malformed.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Mags


@marlboromaam
Dawn
A lovely image
September 21st, 2023  
Mags
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
September 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
Wow, great close up Mags! Great clarity on the acorn
September 21st, 2023  
Bucktree
Great closeup capture and bokeh. I like the shape of those acorns.
September 21st, 2023  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David. A couple of followers in England say their shape looks like a woman's bosom. LOL! They are very round compared to the water oak acorns which are longer and more narrow. But I like their shape best out of all the acorns around here. Too bad there isn't more of them this year.
September 21st, 2023  
Larry Steager
Nice capture
September 21st, 2023  
