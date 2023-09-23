Sign up
Previous
Photo 1617
Up, up the long delirious burning blue...
From my late father's favorite poem - High Flight by John Gillespie Magee -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xNGgWNRUf8
My dad flew for the USAF over 30 years.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5209
photos
142
followers
124
following
Tags
clouds
,
summer
,
summertime
,
blue-sky
,
wind
,
on1-raw-2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
don't we love nature , fabulous mags
September 22nd, 2023
