Step on down and out into fall... by marlboromaam
Step on down and out into fall...

Lots of maple leaves all around the deck and steps.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Danette Thompson ace
Love it
November 14th, 2023  
Simply Amanda
Just beautiful. Love the effect!
November 14th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful color.
November 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette Thanks, Danette.

@alophoto Thank you, Amanda.

@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
November 14th, 2023  
Daryl
I love the color combination red + green 👍
November 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Natures confetti
November 14th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the softness of this. The leaves are an endless task!
November 14th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Really beautifully captured.
(Watch you don’t slip going down the stairs)
November 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@darylluk Thank you very much, Daryl.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@ljmanning Thank you so much, Laura. LOL! They are. =)
November 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John. LOL! It can get very slippery. =)
November 14th, 2023  
