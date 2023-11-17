Sign up
Photo 1672
She was Picasso'd...
A shame I found just the right effect I wanted around Halloween. Style-Transfer app rendered with the Picasso option and upsized in On1. Better on black if you care to click through.
17th November 2023
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
manniquin
,
on1-raw-2023
,
bony-fingered-choker
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
Bill Ososki
ace
Beautifully stylized
November 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ososki
Thank you very much, Bill.
November 17th, 2023
