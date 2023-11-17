Previous
She was Picasso'd... by marlboromaam
She was Picasso'd...

A shame I found just the right effect I wanted around Halloween. Style-Transfer app rendered with the Picasso option and upsized in On1. Better on black if you care to click through.
Bill Ososki ace
Beautifully stylized
November 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
@ososki Thank you very much, Bill.
November 17th, 2023  
