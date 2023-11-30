Sign up
Photo 1685
Autumn bokeh 2...
Rendered down to color and bokeh in On1.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
trees
,
woods
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
on1-raw-2023
Larry Steager
ace
Love the processing, well done.
November 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great edit
November 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image and superb colors
November 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you very much, Larry.
@rensala
Thank you so much, Renee.
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
November 30th, 2023
@rensala Thank you so much, Renee.
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.