Painted... by marlboromaam
Photo 1763

Painted...

A shot of my good neighbor's driveway from his front yard. Rendered in the Oil Paint app, another free one for download at Apple with no inapp purchase.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous effect, I love the tones.
February 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice painterly effect
February 16th, 2024  
