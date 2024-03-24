Previous
The spring wild grasses... by marlboromaam
The spring wild grasses...

This is Luzula Bulbosa, a native wild grass which blooms this time of year.

More info on this wild grass here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256

Running behind and trying to catch up as quick as I'm able.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and presented, wonderful dog and tones.
March 26th, 2024  
