Photo 1801
Signs of spring...
And the reason everyone's car is yellow.
Still trying to get caught up with uploads, but I think I'm caught up on everyone's posts. If not, please give me a shout and I'll come right over. =)
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
2
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th March 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
spring
,
springtime
,
pine-needles
,
pine-catkins
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up.
I imagine allergy season starts early😊
March 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you, Corinne. LOL! Allergy season is all year long here. Because of the high humidity - mold and mildew thrive here and there's usually pollen from some tree or plant all year round.
March 27th, 2024
I imagine allergy season starts early😊