Signs of spring... by marlboromaam
Photo 1801

Signs of spring...

And the reason everyone's car is yellow.

Still trying to get caught up with uploads, but I think I'm caught up on everyone's posts. If not, please give me a shout and I'll come right over. =)
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C
Wonderful close up.
I imagine allergy season starts early😊
March 27th, 2024  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you, Corinne. LOL! Allergy season is all year long here. Because of the high humidity - mold and mildew thrive here and there's usually pollen from some tree or plant all year round.
March 27th, 2024  
