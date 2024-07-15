Sign up
Photo 1913
It threatened rain...
But none came. Looking out in the front toward the road.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
dark-clouds
,
front-yard
Diana
ace
It looks lovely! Today is the first time in 3 weeks that we have blue sky and sun 👏🏻
July 15th, 2024
winghong_ho
Sometimes, a heavy sky is nice for photography.
July 15th, 2024
