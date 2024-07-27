Sign up
Photo 1925
Shady space...
But no relief from the humidity and heat in it. Ugh!
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
365 Main Album
Taken
16th June 2024 7:33am
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
shady
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks an inviting place to be.
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful spot and lovely dappled light.
July 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
July 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic capture of the dappled light.
July 27th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
July 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice composition with the attention leading to the tall pines in the middle.
July 27th, 2024
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.