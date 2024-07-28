Previous
Heat curls...

My poor roses have not done well at all this summer. Heat and bugs have gotten the best of them this year.
Bucktree ace
The heat did a number on my roses as well.
July 28th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
You captured it so beautifully.
July 28th, 2024  
