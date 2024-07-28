Sign up
Photo 1926
Heat curls...
My poor roses have not done well at all this summer. Heat and bugs have gotten the best of them this year.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
rose
,
summer
,
summertime
,
heat-curled
,
dry-petals
Bucktree
ace
The heat did a number on my roses as well.
July 28th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
You captured it so beautifully.
July 28th, 2024
