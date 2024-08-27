Previous
Sneaking up on a conversation...

Wu Yong: Yeah buddy, don't fret about it. Those 24/7 long hours of days and nights on top of those cathedrals and temples are murder... especially if you fall!

Ozzie: **sigh** I suppose you're right.

LOL! Before I moved Ozzie, I shot the two of them together.
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
