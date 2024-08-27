Sign up
Sneaking up on a conversation...
Wu Yong: Yeah buddy, don't fret about it. Those 24/7 long hours of days and nights on top of those cathedrals and temples are murder... especially if you fall!
Ozzie: **sigh** I suppose you're right.
LOL! Before I moved Ozzie, I shot the two of them together.
27th August 2024
Tags
statues
,
gargoyles
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statues
