Summertime in South Carolina... by marlboromaam
Summertime in South Carolina...

Beverley said she would like to see this in color. Monochrome image here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-08-23
Mags

@marlboromaam
I knew I would love this It’s so beautiful, there’s feeling of wonder, maybe it’s the plaque… special. the trees are spectacular lovely shades of green. Thank you I Looove it!
August 26th, 2024  
@beverley365 I'm glad I could get it for you, and thank you so much.
August 26th, 2024  
Looks nice and shady
August 26th, 2024  
Wow, this is lovely in colour, the light is wonderful
August 26th, 2024  
