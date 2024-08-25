Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1954
Listening...
Those ears hear everything - even the slightest whispers. Will knows certain words too, so to keep him from getting excited - I spell them when talking to another human in his ear shot. =)
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6008
photos
135
followers
97
following
535% complete
View this month »
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
Latest from all albums
1951
1597
1952
1598
1953
1599
1954
1600
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
21st July 2024 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ear
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
ear-feathers
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot. I do the same with Shelby but think she can spell now too 🤣
August 25th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great shot. They are so smart and they certainly do understand many words.
August 25th, 2024
Karen
ace
Their hearing is truly otherworldly. It’s incredible what they hear. I watch them and their reactions, and can see straight away when they’ve heard something that would be impossible for humans. As for words - I can’t say the words beach, walk, car, biscuits, sleep or vet - my dogs know exactly what each word means. Love the photograph and narrative!
August 25th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great shot with strong details.
August 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous fluffy close up!
August 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close