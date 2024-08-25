Previous
Listening...

Those ears hear everything - even the slightest whispers. Will knows certain words too, so to keep him from getting excited - I spell them when talking to another human in his ear shot. =)
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot. I do the same with Shelby but think she can spell now too 🤣
August 25th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great shot. They are so smart and they certainly do understand many words.
August 25th, 2024  
Karen ace
Their hearing is truly otherworldly. It’s incredible what they hear. I watch them and their reactions, and can see straight away when they’ve heard something that would be impossible for humans. As for words - I can’t say the words beach, walk, car, biscuits, sleep or vet - my dogs know exactly what each word means. Love the photograph and narrative!
August 25th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great shot with strong details.
August 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous fluffy close up!
August 25th, 2024  
