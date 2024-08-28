Previous
Mimic... by marlboromaam
Photo 1957

Mimic...

Shot on a hot and humid summer day.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. So unique and pretty. At last we are seeing drops of rain falling at the moment after some 3 months of dryness. I hope we get some good rain, the plants and trees need it even though I water them regularly.
August 28th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Nice layers
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise