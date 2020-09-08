Sign up
152 / 365
Stealthy...
Just got off one shot and it scampered for the holly bush. LOL! I'm satisfied with it since that I got the right side. =) Now it can live without me sneaking up on it anymore.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
944
photos
52
followers
66
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Tags
spider
,
black-and-white
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool looking web. You definitely got the better side of the spider...lol...yikes maybe not.
September 8th, 2020
