Stealthy... by marlboromaam
152 / 365

Stealthy...

Just got off one shot and it scampered for the holly bush. LOL! I'm satisfied with it since that I got the right side. =) Now it can live without me sneaking up on it anymore.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

marlboromaam

Esther Rosenberg ace
Cool looking web. You definitely got the better side of the spider...lol...yikes maybe not.
September 8th, 2020  
