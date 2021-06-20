Sign up
Photo 437
Quido...
Shot in black and white. My garden gargoyle was a gift from a friend about a decade ago. My friend said his name was Quido and that he wasn't a great conversationalist. He's such a good listener - even the fairies tell him their troubles. =)
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-20
20th June 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely.....I have one of his cousins.....
June 19th, 2021
