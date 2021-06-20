Previous
Quido... by marlboromaam
Shot in black and white. My garden gargoyle was a gift from a friend about a decade ago. My friend said his name was Quido and that he wasn't a great conversationalist. He's such a good listener - even the fairies tell him their troubles. =)

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-20
marlboromaam (Mags)

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely.....I have one of his cousins.....
June 19th, 2021  
