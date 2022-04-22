Sign up
Photo 743
Growth spurt...
Shot in black and white. My wild wisteria is in its first spring growth spurt. I'll prune it back at least three times before the fall.
A friend dug up a small seedling on the side of the road and brought it to me over 12 years ago. It takes over one side of the deck railing and has to be cut back.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
1
1
Mags
Latest from all albums
741
587
1097
742
588
1098
743
589
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
new-growth
,
wild-wisteria
,
wild-vine
MamaBec
ace
That’s one hearty plant!
April 21st, 2022
