Growth spurt... by marlboromaam
Photo 743

Growth spurt...

Shot in black and white. My wild wisteria is in its first spring growth spurt. I'll prune it back at least three times before the fall.

A friend dug up a small seedling on the side of the road and brought it to me over 12 years ago. It takes over one side of the deck railing and has to be cut back.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

MamaBec ace
That’s one hearty plant!
April 21st, 2022  
