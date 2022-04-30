Sign up
Photo 751
Ready for No Mow May?
Shot in black and white in the front yard which hasn't been mowed since last October. What shall we find? Some old favorites or something new?
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
20th April 2022 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
tall-grass
,
heartwing-sorrel
,
sourced
