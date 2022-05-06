Sign up
Photo 757
Now Mow May 2022...
Shot in black and white. The section of the yard over the septic drain field is always lush with grasses and wildflowers when I hold off on mowing. Lots of sweet vernal grass and much more.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wildflowers
,
wild-grass
,
nomowmay-22
