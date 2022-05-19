Previous
Next
Gamochaeta purpurea... by marlboromaam
Photo 770

Gamochaeta purpurea...

Shot in black and white. Commonly known as Spoonleaf Purple Everlasting or Purple Cudweed. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2570
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise