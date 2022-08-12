Previous
Behind the textured glass... by marlboromaam
Photo 855

Behind the textured glass...

Shot in black and white. BOB!

Sorry to upload early again. More scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon. I wish we'd get a little more rain with them instead of just thunder and lightning with barely enough rain to wet the grass.
Mags

