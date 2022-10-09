Sign up
Photo 914
The dark side...
Shot in black and white with the blacks pushed to the limit to show off the grasshopper's details.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4358
photos
133
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
grasshopper
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
passion-flower
,
passiflora-incarnata
