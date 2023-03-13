Previous
Spring will be delayed... by marlboromaam
Photo 1069

Spring will be delayed...

Courtesy of frost warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Ugh! I was afraid this would happen while everything is blooming all around me.

Shot in black and white mode.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Susan Wakely ace
March here has a habit of fooling you it’s spring and then we have a real cold snap.
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys This will be the second year in a row here. Not good for the plants.
March 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Better than the 5.3 inches of snow that fell yesterday and this morning.
March 12th, 2023  
