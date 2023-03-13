Sign up
Photo 1069
Spring will be delayed...
Courtesy of frost warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Ugh! I was afraid this would happen while everything is blooming all around me.
Shot in black and white mode.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Latest from all albums
1067
321
322
1422
1068
323
1423
1069
Susan Wakely
ace
March here has a habit of fooling you it’s spring and then we have a real cold snap.
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
This will be the second year in a row here. Not good for the plants.
March 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Better than the 5.3 inches of snow that fell yesterday and this morning.
March 12th, 2023
