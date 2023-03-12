Previous
Next
Wild grasses... by marlboromaam
Photo 1068

Wild grasses...

Blooming in the spring. Shot in black and white mode with my little old Kodak.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Your Kodak has done a lovely job!
March 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@fbailey Thank you very much! It has IS so I don't have to fiddle around with a dang tripod to get a macro. =)

@joansmor Thanks, Joan.
March 11th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
This is FABULOUS!
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica.
March 11th, 2023  
Karen ace
Your Kodak and you make a great pair! This is just a lovely photograph. The grass glows, and the soft background is gorgeous.
March 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail and shape of the grass.
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen! Really appreciate your comments.
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
March 11th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Excellent macro and beautiful lighting.
March 11th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful capture in b&w.
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David!

@wh2021 Thank you.
March 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise