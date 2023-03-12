Sign up
Photo 1068
Wild grasses...
Blooming in the spring. Shot in black and white mode with my little old Kodak.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
12
5
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4744
photos
144
followers
120
following
292% complete
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
wild-grass
,
sweet-vernal-grass
FBailey
ace
Your Kodak has done a lovely job!
March 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
@fbailey
Thank you very much! It has IS so I don't have to fiddle around with a dang tripod to get a macro. =)
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan.
March 11th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
This is FABULOUS!
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
March 11th, 2023
Karen
ace
Your Kodak and you make a great pair! This is just a lovely photograph. The grass glows, and the soft background is gorgeous.
March 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail and shape of the grass.
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen! Really appreciate your comments.
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
March 11th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Excellent macro and beautiful lighting.
March 11th, 2023
winghong_ho
Wonderful capture in b&w.
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David!
@wh2021
Thank you.
March 11th, 2023
