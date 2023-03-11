Previous
Perpetually shaped by nature... by marlboromaam
Perpetually shaped by nature...

Shot in black and white mode. This jumble of living and dead trees, limbs and vines is always changing with the seasons. It's interesting to see the differences in older photos I've taken of it in the past.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

