A blooming fence... by marlboromaam
Photo 1066

A blooming fence...

Shot in black and white mode.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
292% complete

View this month

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful pic!
March 9th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful b&w capture with great tonal contrast.
March 9th, 2023  
John M ace
Very nice. I like the background too.
March 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
@photographycrazy Thank you very much!

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David!

@johnmaguire Thank you, John!
March 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful focus and dof
March 9th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
There's a silvery softness to this that I really like.
March 9th, 2023  
KazzaMazoo
Love those tiny delicate rambling flowers in a forest of big things.
March 9th, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Beautiful
March 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
superb details in this mono
March 9th, 2023  
