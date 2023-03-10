Sign up
Photo 1066
A blooming fence...
Shot in black and white mode.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
9
5
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
wood-fence
,
wild-vine
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful pic!
March 9th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful b&w capture with great tonal contrast.
March 9th, 2023
John M
ace
Very nice. I like the background too.
March 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you very much!
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David!
@johnmaguire
Thank you, John!
March 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful focus and dof
March 9th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
There's a silvery softness to this that I really like.
March 9th, 2023
KazzaMazoo
Love those tiny delicate rambling flowers in a forest of big things.
March 9th, 2023
Sharon Lee
ace
Beautiful
March 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
superb details in this mono
March 9th, 2023
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David!
@johnmaguire Thank you, John!