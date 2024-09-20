Previous
How could I refuse him? by marlboromaam
How could I refuse him?

Will really wants to play tug-o-war! LOL! When he picks up his favorite old raggedy tug toy and comes to me with those eyes...
Love his sweet face. No one could resist that look. Excellent capture.
September 20th, 2024  
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David. =)
September 20th, 2024  
I love him
September 20th, 2024  
He definitely wants to play the game.
September 20th, 2024  
