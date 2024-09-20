Sign up
Previous
Photo 1980
How could I refuse him?
Will really wants to play tug-o-war! LOL! When he picks up his favorite old raggedy tug toy and comes to me with those eyes...
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6060
photos
135
followers
99
following
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1977
1623
1978
1624
1979
1625
1980
1626
Tags
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
tug-toy
Bucktree
ace
Love his sweet face. No one could resist that look. Excellent capture.
September 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David. =)
September 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love him
September 20th, 2024
winghong_ho
He definitely wants to play the game.
September 20th, 2024
