She's digging in... by marlboromaam
Photo 1263

She's digging in...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. The house finches seem to be the only birds brave enough to sit and feast at the feeders. The rest are flying in and out. Too quick for me and my camera.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
346% complete

Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
September 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you so much, Larry.
September 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
you did well with this one mags
September 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 22nd, 2023  
