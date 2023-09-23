Sign up
Previous
Photo 1263
She's digging in...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. The house finches seem to be the only birds brave enough to sit and feast at the feeders. The rest are flying in and out. Too quick for me and my camera.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
female
,
bird-feeder
,
house-finch
,
purple-finch
,
on1-raw-2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you so much, Larry.
September 22nd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
you did well with this one mags
September 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 22nd, 2023
