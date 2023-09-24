Sign up
Photo 1264
One sunny day...
In South Carolina. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1615
1261
1616
1262
1617
1263
1618
1264
Views
5
5
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th September 2023 9:26pm
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
sunny-day
,
quido
,
on1-raw-2023
